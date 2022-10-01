LANCASTER — “If you hear us talking about dead bodies, they’re hot dogs,” Eastside High School Science Teacher Kerin Coffey cautioned a fellow teacher who walked through her classroom, Thursday morning.
Coffey’s freshmen Principles of Biomedical Science students were trying to figure out time of death using hot dogs. The hot dogs were sliced in half. Some students had their hot dog in a glass beaker filled with ice cubes; others had one in a beaker filled with hot water, heated with a warming stick. A third group kept their hot dog corpse in room-temperature water.
“They’re trying to figure out how ambient temperature affects the rate of body cooling,” Coffey said.
The class learned about the Glaister equation, which is used to measure the time of death based on body temperature.
“You lose one-and-a-half degrees per hour after death until you reach the ambient temperature, if you die in a room-temperature environment,” Coffey said. “But if it’s really hot outside or cool outside, it’s going to change the rate of body cooling, so they’re doing an experiment to figure out how that changes.”
She serves as the academy coordinator for Eastside High’s award-winning Biomedical Science Academy. On Sept. 23, Coffey was one of 16 educators announced as the 2022-23 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.
“It’s exciting; it’s a little nerve-racking, too,” she said. “I’m really proud of the work that we’re doing here. I couldn’t do all of these things that we’re doing here without all of the people that I work with. It’s a little weird to have that attention because the only way that I’m able to do all of this is with the help of the people that I’m working with. There’s 15 people in my academy that are helping to make all of these things happen.”
Coffey is a veteran educator with 25 years of classroom teaching experience. She first earned honors as Eastside High’s Teacher of the Year, then Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Teacher of the Year.
She appreciates the recognition.
“It makes me happy and proud of what we’re doing,” Coffey said. “But I also want everyone to know it’s not anything that I am able to do by myself. The teachers that I’m working with are helping me, my principal helps me, the admin helps me. This is definitely a community effort.”
In 2019, Eastside High’s Biomedical Science Academy was recognized as one of the first 12 Gold Certified Linked Learning pathways in the nation. The Biomedical Science Academy has also been distinguished for recognition by Project Lead the Way, an honor bestowed on fewer than 200 schools across the country.
“She’s a great teacher, she’s really hands on,” student Jose Figueroa said. “The class is fun, there’s a lot of stuff to do. We do fun stuff every day.”
Freshman Yesenia Camacho said Coffey deserves the honor.
“She’s a really good teacher. She just helps a lot, explains everything.”
Lancaster High School bio med science teacher/coordinator Alma del Llano nominated Coffey as the District’s Teacher of the Year. del Llano reached out to her when she was tasked with starting a bio med program at her school.
“I didn’t know Ms. Coffey at the time,” del Llano wrote. “When I reached out, I was taken aback by how friendly she was and how genuinely invested she was in helping our program succeed.”
Del Llano called Coffey is an “amazing mentor.”
“She models such a high standard of education that it truly drives me to push myself harder,” she wrote. “Our program is indebted to her.”
As to how Coffey demonstrates a superior ability to inspire the love of learning in students of all backgrounds, del Llano wrote that Coffey does it by being enthusiastic, proactive and prepared.
“She is enthusiastic about her job and is always growing and finding ways to motivate and inspire,” she wrote. “She never stops finding new resources or tools for all students and teachers.”
