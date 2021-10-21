LANCASTER — Eastside High School named five graduates as the first inductees in the inaugural Hall of Fame class on Friday.
The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the school library, 3200 East Ave. J-8.
The five inductees are Amber Beaugard, Class of 2009; Toni Aleman, Class of 2009; Joshua Kelley, Class of 2015; Dymond Guilford, Class of 2017; and teacher Robyn Young.
Beaugard and Aleman were part of Eastside High’s first graduating class in 2009.
Young was part of the school’s first group of teachers.
Amber Beaugard
Beaugard will be inducted under the Entrepreneurship category. When Beaugard started high school, she had no idea what she would do with her life. One of her class electives was digital photography with teacher Joshua Patterson. Patterson instantly knew Beaugard had raw talent for photography when looking at her images for class and planted a seed deep down inside her that wouldn’t blossom for years later, according to her biography.
A few years after graduating, Beaugard knew that traditional college and education was not for her. She applied for a photography position at a local studio and got the job without thinking much about it, according to her bio. That job sparked her love for photography and changed her life forever.
A decade later, Beaugard has created her own photography business called Kayleen Imagery. She has been published in multiple photography magazines, has captured thousands of images and has been recognized for her photography accomplishments and awards within the photography community. She continues to make a difference with her photography by using it to tell others’ stories of hardships, change, and perseverance.
She is now working on her campaign called “REDISCOVER — A Journey Of Self-Love” where she will focus on 30 different women and their journey of self-love and transformation.
Toni Aleman
Aleman, a guitarist, will be inducted under the Arts & Culture category.
Aleman began his professional work at the early age of 14. By 17, he had already performed in jazz bands, orchestra’s rock bands, recording studios, marching bands, drum lines, and even corporate music productions.
Aleman studied jazz after being accepted to the renowned Bachelors of Music program at Musicians Institute in Hollywood. There, he studied with Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarists Pat Metheny and Chick Corea, as well as Electrik Band’s Scott Henderson.
In 2009, a then-18-year-old Aleman joined the hard rock back WWIII, where he began his transition into the guitarist he is today. In addition to WWIII, Aleman has performed as a hired gun for various rock acts such as London, Ratt, and Renaissance Rock Orchestra. He has also shared the stage with numerous rock stars, including Ratt London, members of the band Whitesnake and Ozzy Osbourne.
Aleman is the lead guitarist for LA metal band Vile A Sin, who released their debut album, “Blood Fiend,” in 2019.
Aleman also makes it his priority to help educate younger musicians. He has performed at the National Association of Music Merchants show as an exhibitor artist for 10 consecutive years.
Joshua Kelley
Kelley, Class of 2015, will be inducted under the Athletics category.
Kelley played running back and was a kick returner at Eastside High. As a senior, he served as team captain and was named Golden League Back of the Year and first-team All-Golden League, and CIF second-team selection. He rushed for 1,469 yards and caught 19 passes for 352 yards with a total of 25 touchdowns his senior season. He also had six 100-yard rushing games that season. Kelley finished with more than 3,400 career all-purpose yards to his credit, including over more than 1,000 yards on kickoff, punt and interception returns, and posted 49 career tackles.
He was also a member of the track team and ran on the school’s 4-by-100-meter relay team.
He played two seasons — 2015 and 2016 — at the University of California, Davis before signing as a walk-on at the University of California, Los Angeles.
In 2018, Kelley emerged as the Bruins’ top offensive player with six 100-yard games. Against USC, Kelley had a career-high 289 yards rushing on 40 carries to help the Bruins earn their first win in four years in their crosstown rivalry with the Trojans. It was the most rushing yards for a player on either team in the history of the rivalry.
Kelley ended the season with 1,243 yards rushing, the 10th-highest single-season total in UCLA history, and his 113 rushing yards per game ranked fourth-highest in the Pac-12 Conference and ninth in the nation. In 2019, he became the eighth running back in UCLA history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons (2018 and 2019).
Kelley was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 112th overall pick. He is in the middle of the NFL season and in the middle of the Chargers’ bye week.
Dymond Guilford
Guilford, Class of 2017, will be inducted under the Athletics category.
Guilford always pursued sports as a child, with her first few being cheerleading, soccer and basketball. She discovered wrestling at the end of her junior year of high school.
Though she had a late start, she managed to bring home two regional championships, a state title in 2016, and a state championship in 2017. In the final year of her high school career, Guilford became an All-American in folkstyle and freestyle, including placing second at Fargo in 2017. A year later she would go on to make the 2018 Junior World Team.
After completing her High School Career, Guilford was ranked fifth in the nation for the 170-pound weight class. In June 2017, she accepted a scholarship to Missouri Baptist University to wrestle in St. Louis under Coach Brian Jackson, approximately 2,700 miles away from home.
She would go on to make the 2018 Junior World Team that same year, she finished off her freshman year placing fourth at the WCWAs — the highest national tournament at the time for college women’s wrestling.
That summer following her freshman year, she attended Development Camps across the United States and came back her Sophomore year not only winning the WCWA’s but also winning a second national championship at the NAIA National Tournament, along with her first International Gold Medal at the 2019 Grand Prix of Germany.
Guilford is a full-time resident at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado.
Robyn Young
Young will be inducted under the Education category.
Young was born in Upland. She graduated from Chaffey High School in 1975. After that, she attended San Diego State and Chico State Universities. Upon completion of her work at the universities she worked in the Chaffey High School District as a bus driver and instructional aide.
She then came to the Antelope Valley Union High School District. She initially taught at Palmdale High School from 1984 to 2005 prior to the opening of Eastside High School.
Young taught every level of visual art as well as independent study. She served as the Department Chair for over 25 years, an academy coordinator for the Visual and Performing Arts Academy and a Beginning Teacher Support and Assessment Support Provider.
Young retired after 35 years in education and 15 years at Eastside High. Robyn has traveled to many US states, Canada, Mexico and Europe, and her art has been featured in local shows on a number of occasions.
