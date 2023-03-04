LANCASTER — The Eastside Union School District will upgrade the marquee signs at the District’s five schools and community center will full color displays that will help inform parents and the community about important school events and other information.
Eastside trustees on Wednesday unanimously approved a not-to-exceed amount of $160,000 for all signs to be provided by Golden Rules Signs.
The signs will have capability for two billion colors with Ethernet or cellular modem as well as text, pictures, graphics, video animations and time and temperature.
Columbia and Enterprise Elementary school will get wall-mounted sign. Gifford C. Cole Middle School will get free-standing and wall-mounted signs. Tierra Bonita Elementary School will get a free-standing sign and the Community Center will get a wall-mounted sign.
“It’s really to enhance our beautification effort at the school site coupled with increased communication,” Superintendent Joshua Lightle said Friday. “We went with these particular marquees to really help bring that sense of pride and being able to communicate important events and celebrations at the schools.”
The options for Eastside Elementary School are a free-standing pedestal sign or a wall-mounted sign.
The pedestal sign costs about $25,000, or about $10,000 more than the wall-mounted sign.
“What does the school want?” Board President Doretta Thompson asked.
Lightle said the visibility is pretty clear and everyone is pretty much in consensus that the pedestal one at Eastside makes it much more visible from Avenue H.
Thompson prefers the pedestal sign.
“I don’t want it to be based on what I like,” she said. “I want to make sure that it’s what the people that have to work there have to see every day.”
The school will get the pedestal sign, Lightle said Friday.
More than 13 years ago, a group of Columbia Elementary parents held numerous fundraisers to raise $12,000 for a marquee sign at the school. They sold bags of popcorn, holiday grams and other snacks and held book fairs.
They raised about $20,000. The money paid for not only a then-new sign for Columbia Elementary, but also eight playground benches and transportation for student field trips to places such as the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.
