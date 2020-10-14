ACTON
- Acton Park
3751 Syracuse Avenue
Acton, CA 93510
Hours: 24-hour
AGUA DULCE
- Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center
10700 Escondido Canyon Road
Agua Dulce, CA 91350
Hours: 24-hour
LAKE HUGHES
- LA County Fire Station 78
17021 Elizabeth Lake Road
Lake Hughes, CA 93532
Hours: 24-hour
LAKE LOS ANGELES
- Stephen Sorensen County Park
16801 East Ave. P
Lake Los Angeles, CA 93591
Hours: 24-hour
LANCASTER
- Department of Public Social Services - Lancaster
337 East Ave. K10
Lancaster, CA 93535
Hours: 24-hour
- High Desert Regional Health Center
335 East Ave. I
Lancaster, CA 93535
Hours: 24-hour
- LA County Fire Station 117
44851 30th St. East
Lancaster, CA 93535
Hours: 24-hour
- LA County Fire Station 134
43225 25th St. West
Lancaster, CA 93536
Hours: 24-hour
- Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
43063 10th St. West
Lancaster, CA 93534
Hours: 24-hour
LITTLEROCK
- Everett Martin Park
35548 North 92nd St. East
East Littlerock, CA 93543
Hours: 24-hour
PALMDALE
- Domenic Massari Park
37716 55th St. East
Palmdale, CA 93552
Hours: 24-hour
- LA County Fire Station 37
38318 9th St. East
Palmdale, CA 93550
Hours: 24-hour
- LA County Fire Station 131
2629 East Ave. South
Palmdale, CA 93550
Hours: 24-hour
- Marie Kerr Park
39700 30th St. West
Palmdale, CA 93551
Hours: 24-hour
PEARBLOSSOM
- Pearblossom Park
33922 121st St. East
Pearblossom, CA 93553
Hours: 24-hour
SUN VILLAGE
- Jackie Robinson Park
8773 East Ave. R
Littlerock, CA 93543
Hours: 24-hour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.