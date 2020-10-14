ACTON

  • Acton Park

3751 Syracuse Avenue

Acton, CA 93510

Hours: 24-hour

AGUA DULCE

  • Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

10700 Escondido Canyon Road

Agua Dulce, CA 91350

Hours: 24-hour

LAKE HUGHES

  • LA County Fire Station 78

17021 Elizabeth Lake Road

Lake Hughes, CA 93532

Hours: 24-hour

LAKE LOS ANGELES

  • Stephen Sorensen County Park

16801 East Ave. P

Lake Los Angeles, CA 93591

Hours: 24-hour

LANCASTER

  • Department of Public Social Services - Lancaster

337 East Ave. K10

Lancaster, CA 93535

Hours: 24-hour

  • High Desert Regional Health Center

335 East Ave. I

Lancaster, CA 93535

Hours: 24-hour

  • LA County Fire Station 117

44851 30th St. East

Lancaster, CA 93535

Hours: 24-hour

  • LA County Fire Station 134

43225 25th St. West

Lancaster, CA 93536

Hours: 24-hour

  • Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park

43063 10th St. West

Lancaster, CA 93534

Hours: 24-hour

LITTLEROCK

  • Everett Martin Park

35548 North 92nd St. East 

East Littlerock, CA 93543

Hours: 24-hour

PALMDALE

  • Domenic Massari Park

37716 55th St. East

Palmdale, CA 93552

Hours: 24-hour

  • LA County Fire Station 37

38318 9th St. East

Palmdale, CA 93550

Hours: 24-hour

  • LA County Fire Station 131

2629 East Ave. South

Palmdale, CA 93550

Hours: 24-hour

  • Marie Kerr Park

39700 30th St. West 

Palmdale, CA 93551

Hours: 24-hour 

PEARBLOSSOM

  • Pearblossom Park

33922 121st St. East

Pearblossom, CA 93553

Hours: 24-hour 

SUN VILLAGE

  • Jackie Robinson Park

8773 East Ave. R

Littlerock, CA 93543

Hours: 24-hour

