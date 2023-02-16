LASD logo

PALMDALE — A man suspected of attempting to steal a catalytic converter from an SUV in the parking lot of a Palmdale shopping center was killed when he was run over by the vehicle, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 5:56 p.m., Tuesday to a parking lot in the 39400 block of 10th Street West regarding multiple calls about a grand theft of a car. Upon their arrival, they found the suspect lying in a parking space suffering from blunt trauma wounds, Lt. Hugo Reynaga said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.