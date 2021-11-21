The COVID-19 pandemic taught us several things: As humans, regardless of how many technological advances we make, are still vulnerable to diseases that can affect us on a global scale; if said diseases become a pandemic, businesses are bound to close; and perhaps the most recent lesson is that not everyone is honest — but that’s no newsflash.
This week, a judge sentenced a California couple, in absentia, to prison.
Richard Ayvazya and his wife Marietta Terabelian were facing prison for their role in a massive COVID relief fraud scheme, when they cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and fled their home, leaving their three teen children, ages 13, 15 and 16, behind.
“We will be together again one day,” the note they left the children, read. “This is not a goodbye but a brief break from each other.”
They fled in late August and remain on the lam. The FBI continues to search for them, but the judge sentenced Ayvazya to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years.
Though this is the most recent case we’ve heard of locally, it’s certainly not the only one. Since the federal government began offering COVID relief assistance to businesses in 2020, there have been several cases of people obtaining that funding through fraudulent means.
The Employment Development Department also saw an uptick in false unemployment claims during the pandemic and while some who needed assistance were having a difficult time navigating the system and getting money that was much needed to survive, others seemed to have had no issues in not only getting their “benefits,” but doing so fraudulently.
We have to wonder whether they had to spend hours on the phone, trying to sort out their claims, as many others had to do. The answer to that is probably no. The Ayvazya and Terabelian case probably won’t be the last we hear of large-scale fraud associated with COVID funding. We just hope that people and businesses who genuinely needed the help, got it.
