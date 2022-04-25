LOS ANGELES — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by nine people to 218, according to the latest state figures out, Sunday.
Of those patients, 27 were being treated in intensive care, up from 19, on Saturday.
The latest figures come two days after the county reported another 2,056 infections, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported, Friday, raising the overall death toll to 31,924.
