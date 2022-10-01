When the Los Angeles County Office of Education held the 41st annual Teachers of the Year Awards banquet, on Sept. 23, at the Universal City Hilton, it was revealed that two of the 16 teachers honored work in Antelope Valley schools.
They are Kerin Coffey from Eastside High School in the Antelope Valley Union High School District and Alexa Lepp from Vasquez High School in the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District.
Coffey, Lepp and the 14 other teachers honored at the ceremony will advance with other county titlists from around the state, to the California Teachers of the Year competition, this fall. Coffey, Lepp and the other honorees were selected from a field of 66 teachers representing 62 school districts who participated in the 41st annual Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year competition, organized by the Los Angeles County Office of Education.
All participants were recently selected as teacher or teachers of the year by their respective school district. Each will receive a cash gift of $1,000 from the California Credit Union, the program’s platinum sponsor.
Additional sponsors include the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Annenberg Learner, Pacific Oaks College, the LA84 Foundation, Arizona State University, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
In addition to being interviewed, Coffey and Lepp submitted essays, lesson plans and other materials to judging panels comprised of previous teachers of the year.
The California Department of Education will announce the five California Teachers of the Year, this month, but only one of those state co-winners will be chosen to represent California in the National Teacher of the Year contest next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.