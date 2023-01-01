LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system.
The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for a portion of the property, at 808 West Ave. J, in September 2018. The agreement was amended, in April 2020, and November 2021. LACOE has not held in person training at the facility since March 2020, offering virtual training only.
Lancaster trustees unanimously approved a third amendment to the agreement at their Dec. 13 meeting. The amendment is good through Dec. 31, 2023. The amendment includes the option for the county agency to extend the term of the lease for up to two additional one-year periods. The cost is $7.14 per square foot for room 16 and 17.
“When COVID hit, they didn’t use the room at all; it’s still all set up with their equipment,” Assistant Superintendent Larry Freise said at the meeting.
The county provides training to other school districts in the Antelope Valley and would like to continue to do so, Freise said.
“They do anticipate this coming spring to bring back the in-person training and it has been invaluable to have it in our district facilities,” Freise said.
