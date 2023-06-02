COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

Football (Women’s)
• Playoff game: The Brickhouse Bricks women’s tackle football team, will play a WFL Pacific Division playoff game against the Sacramento Sirens at 6 p.m. on June 10 at Eastside High School, 3200 E. Ave J-8 in Lancaster.
The Bricks tied for the Pacific Division title in the Women’s Tackle Football League. They defeated the Sirens 36-0 in their regular-season finale on May 22.
Advance Tickets $10 on sale NOW at...
- ALL DOLLED UP BEAUTY BAR
43933 15th St W
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-471-9011 (Leslie Hill or Khamille Llynn)
- IMANI’S HAIR STUDIO
508 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-874-7850 (Layla Imani)
- PLENTY OF FISH SEAFOOD
43937 15th St W,
Lancaster, CA 93534
(661) 471-9620
- Or call the Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Pro Football Team (661) 239-9858 or (310) 924-8877 for a ticket outlet near you and more info.
- FREE TICKETS — Available at these locations while they last: City of Palmdale, City of Lancaster, Hunter Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Crunch Fitness in Lancaster & Palmdale, In-Shape Health Clubs East Palmdale, Residence Inn by Marriott on Lancaster Blvd, 24 Hour Fitness in Lancaster, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Community Relations (Raymond Wilson), Santos Boxing, Big Shotz Sports Grill, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Dick’s Sporting Goods, AV Sports and Graphics, Lucky Lukes Brewery, Powerhouse Gym, Palmdale and Lancaster Auto Malls (all dealers)
Pickleball
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Volleyball
• Coach needed: Paraclete HS is in need of a Varsity Girls and/or Boys Head Volleyball Coach.
Head Coach for both varsity teams and supervisor of JV and Freshman coaches/teams. High School Varsity Head Coach and Club Coach experience preferred.
If interested, contact Athletic Director Rick Bruce at rbruce@paracletehs.org.
