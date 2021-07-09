PALMDALE
Boogie Woogie Mamas seeking dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a dance group for seniors, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Ukelele club meets Tuesdays
The High Desert Ukelele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Beekeepers to resume meetings
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will resume their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include: a new meeting venue and summer beehive management.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Barbecue event planned for vets
The soup kitchen at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J, will play host to a fundraiser to help homeless veterans in the Antelope Valley from 5 to 8 p.m. July 16.
The meals, which cost $5 (cash only), consist of a barbecue pork sandwich, beans and a drink.
For details, call 661-802-8300.
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Help available for caregivers
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
