LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Red Cross needs blood donations
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive to help local hospitals get the blood supply they need.
Donations will be collected from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, at City of Hope, 44151 15th St. West.
Those who wish to donate should visit www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
As a service to the community, First Valley Medical Group is offering a $25 Walmart gift card for anyone who donates blood and brings evidence of the donation to the office at 44725 10th St. West, Suite 170.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
