Men’s
No. 8 W.Virginia vs. Iowa St., late
No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jaden Springer scored 21 points to lead No. 10 Tennessee over Tennessee Tech 103-49 on Friday night.
The 6-foot-4 freshman also had six rebounds and six assists and was one of six Volunteers (4-0) in double figures. Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 15 points each, John Fulkerson had 13 points and six rebounds, Keon Johnson scored 13 points and Yves Pons had 10 points and two blocks.
The Golden Eagles (0-8) were led by Jr. Clay with 13 points. Keishawn Davidson added 12 points.
BYU 72,
No. 18 San Diego St. 62
SAN DIEGO — Alex Barcello scored 22 points and Brandon Averette hit a huge 3-pointer with 51 seconds left for BYU, which blew a 17-point lead before beating No. 18 San Diego State despite Matt Mitchell’s career-high 35 points.
Women
No. 6 Arizona 62, Colorado 59
BOULDER, Colo. — Aari McDonald overcame poor shooting in the first half with 8-for-8 sniping from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points as No. 6 Arizona rallied to beat Colorado.
No. 7 Baylor 136, Northwestern State 43
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith matched a career high with 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting to led six players scoring in double figures for No. 7 Baylor.
No. 13 Mississippi St. 79, Southern U 55
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jessika Carter had her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 13 Mississippi State beat Southern 79-55 on Friday night.
Rickea Jackson added 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-1). Aliyah Matharu had 11 points and Myah Taylor scored 10.
Mississippi State’s JaMya Mingo-Young scored five seconds after the opening tipoff, and then the Bulldogs missed their next seven shots and finished the first quarter with 37% shooting and a 16-13 lead. For the remaining three quarters of the game, Mississippi State shot 28 of 47 (60%) and pulled away during a stretch when it made 12 of 15 shots.
No. 22 Texas 101, Drake 80
