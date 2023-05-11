SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND — Searchers on Wednesday found a debris field in the ocean about a mile southwest of San Clemente Island, where authorities were sent on a report that an aircraft went down in the area with three people aboard.
The US Coast Guard was notified shortly before 8 a.m. by the air traffic control tower on the island regarding the possible plane down, and the debris field was subsequently located, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Levi Read told City News Service.
According to the Coast Guard, a crew from Air Station San Diego launched aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter for the search and rescue operation.
Read said the aircraft is a Phoenix Air Learjet owned by Fireside Partners in Delaware.
The search involves personnel from the Coast Guard, the US Navy and US Customs and Border Protection, Read said.
The plane was reported down about one mile southwest of San Clemente Island.
