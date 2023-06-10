The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of elementary students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week features Sarah Varela’s second-grade class at Rosamond Elementary School in the Southern Kern Unified School District. This is the last spotlight for the 2022-23 school year with school out for the summer.
Varela’s students answered the following questions: What would you do if you found $500? If you could be invisible for a day what would you do? If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
Dominic Moe
If I found $500 I would give it to charity! Like an animal shelter. But if someone gave me $500, I would buy groceries and a hoverboard.
If I could be invisible for a day, I would go to the park and play all day.
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be that everyone got McDonald’s every day.
Ivan Castillo Cordova
If I found $500 I would give it to my mom for her bills, but if someone gave me $500 (audible gasp!) I would buy a PS5!
If I could be invisible for a day, I would play hide and seek and then play my XBox all day because my mom wouldn’t see me. And then she would think a ghost was in the house.
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be that everyone has to wear pajamas every single day.
Milo Weaver
If I could be invisible for a day, I would look around and see what people would do without me for a day.
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be to keep the school clean.
If I found $500, I would give half to a pet shelter and the other half to a children’s hospital, but if someone gave me $500, I would buy 5 cats!
Elisa Carden
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be that they have to bring a board game every day to play.
If I found $500, I would either find the owner or give it to the police, but if someone gave me $500, I would use it to buy an iPhone.
If I could be invisible for a day, I would prank my family, especially my brothers!
Victoria Olmedo
If I found $500, I would give it to a person who really needs it, but if someone gave me $500 I would get a baby poodle and some new shoes.
If I could be invisible for a day, I would do whatever I want and do the chores my mom doesn’t let me do yet.
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be to treat people the way you want to be treated.
Kaylee Lara
If I could be invisible for a day, I would skip school and sleep all day!
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be that you have to pay the lunch ladies $1 every time you get lunch.
If I found $500, I would give it to a homeless person, but if someone gave me $500 I would buy a big TV and fourteen puppies!
Alexander Salazar
If I could be invisible for a day, I would sit and play my video games all day.
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be for everyone to be kind so no one would get hurt.
If I found $500, I would buy a bunch of food and give it to homeless people, but if someone gave me $500 I would buy video games and food.
Dorthy Stephens
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be not to hit anyone ever.
If I found $500, I would go shopping for clothes, but if someone gave me $500 I would go shopping for more clothes!
If I could be invisible for a day, I would hide from my brother.
Angel Ambriz
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be to be nice to everyone.
If I found $500, I would give it to someone, but if someone gave me $500 I would buy lots of new shoes.
If I could be invisible for a day, I would play on the playground all day.
Nicole Acosta
If I found $500, I would give it to my mom, but if someone gave me $500, I would go to Target and buy toys.
If I could be invisible for a day, I would prank people.
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be for everyone to be good.
Lexi Darbro
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be for all bullying to stop.
If I found $500, I would donate it to the school so they could buy more school supplies, but if someone gave me $500, I would buy a ton of Mini Brands.
If I could be invisible for a day, I would skip to the front of the lines at an amusement park so I could ride all the rides!
Amina Jackson
If I found $500, I would give it to someone who needs help, but if someone gave me $500, I would buy a Doberman pinscher.
If I could be invisible for a day, I would order pizza on my mom’s phone and then I’m going to scare people.
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be “No screaming allowed!”
Alyvia Wilson
If I could be invisible for a day, I would prank people!
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be that everyone can play with any toy that they want.
If I found $500, I would give it to my family, but if someone gave me $500 buy a mansion.
Demetrius Duncantell
If I could be invisible for a day, I would go to school anyway and scare my class because my pencil would be writing on my paper by itself.
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be that if you don’t pay attention you have to go to recess detention.
If I found $500, I would turn it into the office, but if someone gave me $500, I would probably buy some toys and McDonald’s.
June Zarate
If I could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, it would be don’t be mean to others.
If I found $500, I would give it away to homeless people, but if someone gave me $500, I would buy me a new puppy because my last one died.
If I could be invisible for a day, I would be a superhero and help people who are in danger.
