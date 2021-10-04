CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will hire a four-person crew dedicated to cleaning up illegal dumping in the city, under a grant from Kern County.
The City Council, on Tuesday, approved creating the cleanup crew, funded through Kern County’s illegal dumping mitigation fund.
The city is scheduled to receive $337,000 annually, beginning in 2021-2022 for this purpose.
Interim Public Works Director Amador Meza proposed using those funds to hire four full-time employees solely to clean up areas of the city where illegal dumping has occurred. This crew and the required equipment would be funded entirely through the grant.
The Public Works Department has been using staff to clean up dumping areas as they can, but “it’s a growing monster,” Meza said.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff questioned if there had been a cost study completed to see if the task could be done by an outside contractor, instead of hiring additional city staff.
Meza said, to his understanding, the grant requires that the money be used for city personnel, not contractors.
To this, City Manager Anne Ambrose added that hiring an outside firm could also be an issue with the employee union contract terms.
The Department already has a truck, and the grant funds will be used to purchase a trailer for hauling away the trash, Meza said.
In future, more vehicles may be required, but this will be enough to get the crew started, he said.
Future years of the grant funding could also be used for code enforcement and abatement purposes, Ambrose said.
“It does offer other resources to help,” she said. “It does give us other flexibility in future years to alleviate illegal dumping in our area.”
Although some on the Council questioned whether the figures budgeted for the crew were adequate for the purpose, the Council unanimously approved the agreement. Ambrose said adjustments within the total amount could be made at a later date.
