LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster’s pickleball and tennis courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park will get a makeover under an agreement approved Tuesday by the City Council.
The council unanimously approved a $432,314 cooperative purchasing agreement, also known as a “piggyback,” with Playcore Wisconsin, Inc dba GameTime c/o Great Western, for hardcourt and landscaping improvements.
The tennis and pickleball courts are more than 20 years old and show signs of wear and tear, according to a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Community Services.
“The project focuses on refurbishing and maintaining the city’s hardcourt assets to improve recreational opportunities for the residents of the community,” the report said.
Playcore Wisconsin will refurbish the tennis and pickleball courts, including court re-surfacing, fence repairs, replacement of poles and nets and landscaping.
Patty Dagata, of Antelope Valley Pickleball, urged the council to approve the proposed agreement.
“Well, I’m hoping the pickleball will pass tonight,” Dagata said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ve waited a very long time.”
Dagata thanked Patterson for taking her numerous phone calls regarding the courts.
“I have 150 people calling me, so I’m calling you,” she said. “I’d like to thank you for your support.”
She also thanked her husband, Joe, for starting the local pickleball group some 12 years ago. He learned about the game years ago when the couple was on a camping trip.
“He came back to the motorhome with two wooden paddles, which are antique in pickleball now, a rulebook and a net,” she said. “He fell in love with the sport.”
The couple traveled to Simi Valley every Thursday to play. They started the local group in 2011.
“It has grown leaps and bounds,” she said.
Mayor R. Rex Parris, who had some pickleball lessons from the Dagatas, noted the proposed Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center to be constructed at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center will have 32 pickleball courts.
“We could become a national center,” he said.
The city used a piggyback bid after staff determined a competitive bidding process facilitated by the City of Lancaster would not be practicable or advantageous, the staff report said. Under the Purchasing Policy, piggyback contracts with other governmental agencies for professional, scientific, expert, or technical services where contracts were competitively bid are allowed.
Those interested in learning how to play pickleball should call Joe Dagata at 661-943-3357.
