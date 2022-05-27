LANCASTER — The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale have good things coming down the line, this year, and the years to come, attendees of the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise 2022 Spring Business Summit learned, on Wednesday,
“No longer do we have to go all over to Palmdale — sorry Palmdale — for Chik-fil-A,” Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris said. “Chik-fil-A is coming to Lancaster.”
The popular fast-food chain will open a restaurant at the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West. The corner lot will also get a Sprouts Farmers Market, Quick Quack Car Wash and Ono Hawaiian Barbecue.
Across the street from Antelope Valley College, at Avenue K and 30th Street West, there will be more than 25,000 square feet of retail space coming. The city also has a FedEx distribution center at more than 25,000 square feet coming.
“We also have over $1.5 million in industrial plans that is in the pipeline coming to the City of Lancaster,” Dorris said.
Dorris also highlighted the future Parkway Village The mixed-use development will be constructed adjacent to Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park and roughly bounded by avenues K and L, 10th Street West and Sierra Highway. The project includes housing, dining, shopping and entertainment; and recreational opportunities, green space and walking paths.
“Now this is what I’m excited about,” Dorris said as an image of the future evacuation and event center popped up on the screen to Dorris’ left.
The facility will be constructed in partnership with the City of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley Fair.
“We are building something that has not been out there before,” Dorris said. “We’re going to be able to have indoor basketball, volleyball, soccer, and we’re going to be able to have performances from everybody.”
As an evacuation center, the facility will be able to hold more than 300,000 people in the event of a regional emergency.
Dorris credited Councilman Raj Malhi for his efforts on Medical Main Street, another mixed-use development that will feature a new Antelope Valley Medical Center as its centerpiece.
“Y’all like Lancaster Boulevard? It’s going to better than Lancaster Boulevard,” Dorris said. “It’s going to be Lancaster Boulevard 2.0”
Lancaster is also receiving interest from dozens of national retailers.
“People are interested in coming to the Antelope Valley, specifically Lancaster, California,” Dorris said. “Our city is growing; we have a lot of people that want to invest their dollars in our city.”
Lancaster also has more than 1,245 housing units under construction, and 6,338 housing units in the pipeline. In addition, Lancaster is the first city in the nation to embrace hydrogen.
Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and councilmen Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo talked about the different projects coming to the city.
“Despite all of the challenges Palmdale continues to move speedily ahead with new developments and more business attractions to keep our economic engine pumping strong, which helps to generate the revenue we need to build a great city,” Loa said.
In 2021, Palmdale was named as the Most Business Friendly City in Los Angeles County for municipalities with populations greater than 60,000 people, by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.
The city will also get a Sprouts Farmers Market, which is expected to open, this fall. The city will see development of a new one million square-foot industrial building on the southeast corner of Columbia Way (Avenue M) and 10th Street West. The project will include two Joshua tree preserves and an additional 160-acre off-site preserve. Construction is also underway on the new Pilot Flying J, which is scheduled to open, this summer. Other businesses coming to Palmdale, over the next year, include Pier 88, Ceviche Sushi Bar, Sharetea, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Black Bear Diner and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
Bishop talked about the city’s efforts to diversify the economy to bring more jobs to the city and getting people off of the freeway.
“We’re really trying to diversify the economy, bringing more jobs to the everyday working person in the city,” Bishop said. “Even throughout the challenges, we continue to thrive in the city and that’s just not good for Palmdale; that’s good for all of the Antelope Valley as we all work together to make the city and the Valley the best it can be for everybody.”
Bishop added the city takes great pride in its parks.
“We have a couple of big announcements, hopefully, later this year in the range of saying there’s over millions of square feet that’s going to be developed in the Palmdale area for major companies that provide hundreds of jobs,” Bishop said.
Bishop is particularly passionate about bringing the film industry to Palmdale.
“That could be major studios that come out here and film on a full-time basis; those are all very well-paying jobs for a lot of people who drive down the 14 Freeway that now won’t have to,” Bishop said
The city is converting a former tire store building on Sierra Highway owned by the city into a 6,000-square-foot film studio called the Palmdale Film Stage that will host production for film, television, music videos, photo shoots and the like. The facility is expected to be completed, this fall; it will be owned and operated by the city.
Palmdale is looking to close the digital divide with a citywide fiber network in partnership with SiFi Networks. Construction is expected to begin, this fall. The Palmdale City Library will help to close the digital divide via a new homework help program at the city’s two recreation centers and the library that will assist invite residents and volunteers to assist students with their homework and then access to online resources.
The city will also add an inclusive playground extension called Courtney’s Playground to Marie Kerr Park that will feature activities accessible to children of all abilities, such as a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and swing and ground-level musical instruments.
Rancho Vista Park will provide recreation space to residents on Palmdale’s west side. Palmdale also has multiple housing projects completed or coming to the city. Palmdale, in partnership with the City of Lancaster, is working on a regional recreational complex. The proposed facility is an approximately 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will offer year-round, indoor opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun and fitness.
“Together, with innovation that is being shown by the City of Lancaster and which you just saw from the City of Palmdale, together, we can do a lot more,” Loa said, adding that cooperation has created an environment where businesses and families can grow and thrive.
