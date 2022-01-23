LANCASTER — iLEAD California, which operates seven charter schools in Los Angeles County, including three in Lancaster, would like to add a high school program that focuses on the arts and technology under the authorization of the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
AV Union High School District’s Board of Education conducted a public hearing for the proposed iLEAD Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology, on Wednesday.
The proposed charter high school would start with approximately 150 ninth- and 10th-grade students beginning with the 2022-23 school year. It is projected to double enrollment in the second year, when it will have 300 students in ninth through 11th grade. The school will have 400 students at full capacity in the third year.
“Years of challenging the comprehensive educational model has brought me to the conclusion that individualized social-emotional project-based learning is the most effective model for learners who see themselves like me, as marginalized,” petitioner Derrick Spiva said in a prerecorded video presented at the public hearing.
He also addressed the Board in person.
“The mission is much like that of the other iLEAD schools that you’re familiar with, which exist at this time, which is iLEAD Lancaster and also iLEAD Antelope Valley,” Spiva said.
The difference with the proposed iLEAD Synergy would be an emphasis on the arts and technology. The proposed school’s vision is to provide an opportunity for students in the Antelope Valley to develop artistic, technical and academic skills by connecting them to professionals working in the field to prepare them for higher education and jobs in the industry.
The proposed iLEAD Synergy’s educational program would include project-based learning and community-based learning and internships. There would also be individualized learning, social emotional learning and creative learning.
“It’s based on project-based learning,” Spiva said. “Students work on a project and they learn all of the necessary skills through a project. The data has shown to us these kids do better on standardized tests.”
The proposed program would feature virtual, augmented and mixed reality. There would also be an International Baccalaureate Career program with a focus on arts and design. Career Technical Education pathways would focus on the arts, media and entertainment sector.
iLEAD Synergy’s supporters included former Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Superintendent Larry King. King retired from the District last year and now works for iLEAD.
Dawn Evenson, the CEO and founder of iLEAD California and Amanda Fischer, executive director for iLEAD California also attended the public hearing.
Five speakers spoke in favor of the proposed charter school. No speakers were opposed to it.
“As a teacher who made the arts and technology a part of every project that I developed for my students, I saw and see firsthand the need for young burgeoning artists to explore their gifts,” iLEAD teacher Margaret Wassner said.
Nykole Kent, school director for iLEAD Lancaster, also spoke in favor of the proposed charter school.
“We need a place for our learners to matriculate to,” Kent said. “We want somewhere for them to go locally and stay in our Valley here.”
iLEAD seventh grader Emma Yarovinskiy started with the charter school in kindergarten.
“iLEAD has taught me so much more than the basic math, science and history,” Yarovinskiy said.
Yarovinskiy, a child actor, added iLEAD has been accommodating for her schedule.
“An iLEAD high school would be a great addition to our community because at an original public high school you learn about the world but at iLEAD you learn how to change it,” she said.
iLEAD parent Latorra Saxton also spoke in favor of the proposed charter school.
Gregg Johnson, program manager for the Arts Education Collective and an artist, also supported the proposed school. He served as liaison for the charter school’s lower level campuses. He also served as a liaison for AV Union High School District.
