PALMDALE — The long-awaited Sprouts Farmers Market will open its doors, Friday, with a celebration that will last throughout the weekend.
The new 24,000-square-foot grocery store featuring natural and organic foods is in the former Staples store at 39258 10th St. West, in the Palmdale Marketplace shopping center.
The festivities will kick off at 6:45 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting. The store’s doors will open at 7 a.m.
“We are so excited to see this day arrive,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release announcing the opening. “The City Council and staff have worked hard to reach this day and celebrate, not just a great business going into this location, but a business with a strong sense of community at its heart.”
Beginning at 7 a.m., on Friday, the first 250 shoppers will receive a free reusable bag filled with samples, while supplies last.
Throughout the weekend, guests will be treated to samples at the Vendor Village from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daily caramel apple charcuterie demonstrations from Mo Cheese Please and other samplings will be available.
A complimentary coffee bar with pastries from Sprouts and coffee from Four Sigmatic “Mushroom Mobile” will be available from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
The festivities will also include live music, children’s games, face painting, free childrens Halloween trick-or-treat bags, crafts including a free DIY natural bird feeder kit and prizes.
During opening weekend, Friday through Sunday, customers who text “PALMDALE” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase when they scan their account bar code at checkout.
Through the app, shoppers can view the Sprouts’ weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month.
The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. Visit www.sprouts.com/palmdale for details.
Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the new store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Sprouts was originally part of a planned mixed-use development on the northwest corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 15th Street West, but delays in that project led to a change in plans and to the existing space on 10th Street West.
A second Sprouts Farmers Market is under construction in Lancaster, as part of a new shopping development at the northeast corner of 15th Street West and Avenue K. It is expected to open, in early 2023.
