CALIFORNIA CITY — A review of the city’s Planning and Building departments resulted in the City Council deciding to increase staffing, although the positions are not fully funded in this year’s budget.
At Tuesday’s Council meeting, Paul Junker of consulting firm Interwest, who has been serving as the city’s interim planning director, presented the results of his firm’s evaluation of the departments that are key to engaging development in the city.
The city is dealing with a large backlog of development projects in the pipeline, primarily for the cannabis industry. Interwest was hired, in September, to provide the expertise and manpower in the hopes of clearing that backlog and getting projects moving forward.
The city had been operating without a full-time planner since April, and also lacked support staff.
Interwest’s review of the city’s development activities led to four main recommendations.
Among these was hiring additional staff to handle the workload and a director to oversee and guide the process.
The Council directed Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose to bring back job descriptions and classifications for a community development director and two additional planners at its next meeting, on Jan. 25.
When asked what is the most critical position for the city to fill, Junker answered, “(Community development) director, no question.”
He cautioned the city may need to be flexible when filing the position, perhaps with the director serving remotely, at least initially. Planning personnel are in high demand right now, he said.
“The reality is, sometimes it’s hard get people to apply” for California City positions, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
The city’s 2021-2022 budget includes six months’ salary for a planner position, but it is likely not sufficient for a director position, Ambrose said. Other planning positions were not budgeted for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Given how long it may take to hire a director, the budgeted funds may be enough, O’Laughlin said.
“I don’t think we can wait,” she said, noting the progress that has been made in addressing the project backlog. “We can’t stop, but we also can’t afford to be paying (consultants) $350,000 for four months.”
The City Council will also consider an extension to Interwest’s contract, as they have spent through the allocated funding faster than expected.
“We had no idea how many projects you had. We were really floored,” Junker said.
There was a great deal of work required just to sort out where projects were in the process, what had been done and what tasks remained.
“We moved through our funding quicker than anticipated,” he said.
