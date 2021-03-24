WASHINGTON— Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that more must be done to limit the economic damage from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Powell also reiterated that he does not expect programs aimed at reviving the economy will trigger unwanted inflation.
Both officials struck upbeat notes about the US economy’s outlook in their appearances Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee. They said that, while there are encouraging signs of a rebound, it is important that government support continue in order to make sure the millions of people who have lost jobs can return to the labor market.
Several Republican lawmakers expressed worries that run-way inflation could be triggered by the more than $4 trillion in support provided by Congress last year, the Biden administration’s recently approved $1.9 trillion support package, coupled with the Fed’s ultra-low interest rates.
Addressing those concerns, Powell said that the Fed remains strongly committed to its two policies goals of achieving maximum employment and stable prices, which it interprets as price increases averaging 2% per year.
As progress is made against the virus and the economy opens, the Fed expects inflation will rise over the course of this year, he said.
“Our best view is that the effect on inflation will be neither particularly large or persistent,” Powell said. And as he has done in the past, he said that if inflation did start to increase in worrisome ways, the Fed had the tools necessary through its control of interest rates to keep it under control.
Republicans lawmakers pressed Yellen about reports the administration is preparing a new $3 trillion “Build Back Better” spending plan for infrastructure projects and improving education and job training. The measure would be partly financed by increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
Yellen said that the administration is considering boosting the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 28%. It was cut in the Trump administration from 35% as part of the 2017 tax bill.
“We have had a global race to the bottom in corporate taxation and we hope to put an end to that,” Yellen said.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., cited comments from critics that the administration’s relief package was more than six times larger than it needed to be. Yellen said that the country has lost 9.5 million jobs and if discouraged workers are counted, the jobless rate now would be over 9%.
“We have a huge problem of joblessness” that needs to be addressed, Yellen said.
The Tuesday hearing marked the first joint appearance by Powell and Yellen in their current jobs and it was Yellen’s first congressional appearance since taking over as Treasury secretary.
Yellen said the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan held out the prospect of returning the country to full employment next year.
“With the passage of the rescue plan, I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact,” Yellen said.
The economy fell into a deep recession a year ago with an initial loss of 22 million jobs, many of them in service industries such as restaurants and retail stores.
Powell acknowledged that a recovery is far from complete.
