GENEVA — The World Trade Organization is postponing its conference of government ministers set to open, Tuesday, after Switzerland initiated new travel restrictions following the emergence of a worrying new Coronavirus variant, officials said.
The MC12 conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva was set to take up key issues like a long-awaited agreement on subsidies for fisheries, seen as a major way to prevent overfishing in the world’s seas, and an effort to waive patent and other intellectual property protections linked to COVID-19 vaccines.
Ambassadors from the WTO’s 164 member states agreed, Friday, to delay the four-day conference after new Swiss travel restrictions meant all participants wouldn’t be able to attend in person, and a virtual meeting was not deemed to be an option, the a Geneva-based trade official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
British ambassador Simon Manley tweeted a photo of WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on a dais during the meeting of ambassadors, and wrote that it depicted her announcing the postponement over the health situation and “the inability of all delegations to attend.”
The European Union’s international trade office’s Twitter page said the conference “is postponed for now — a difficult but wise decision by @wto given the epidemiological situation.”
The Swiss health department said that all direct flights from southern Africa were banned, and as of Friday evening, all people arriving from that region as well as Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel — other places where the variant was detected — must present a negative COVID-19 test and go into quarantine for 10 days.
