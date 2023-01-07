ROME — Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record, last year, even after falling for nine months in a row, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia’s war in Ukraine, drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened
hunger worldwide.
The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly traded food commodities, dipped by 1.9%, in December, from a month earlier, the Rome-based organization said, Friday. For the whole year, it averaged 143.7 points, more than 14% above the 2021 average, which also saw large increases.
