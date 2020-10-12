PORTLAND, Maine — A disabled Florida woman paid a virtual visit to Maine and left a trail of lawsuits in her wake. Six to be exact.
Deborah Laufer is described in the federal lawsuits as a “tester” for the purpose of asserting her civil rights and ensuring that places of public accommodation comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Her six lawsuits in Maine are among hundreds she has filed in more than a dozen states.
Her lawsuits contend lodging establishments and their online booking services failed to identify accessible rooms, provide an option for booking an accessible room, and provide sufficient information about accessible features.
She contended they discriminated against her by failing to ensure that she could enjoy the same experience as those without disabilities.
Laufer didn’t actually stay at any of the properties, at least not in Maine. She visited the websites or third-party online booking sites for properties including the Bar Harbor Grand Hotel and the Inn on St. John in Portland. Both businesses declined comment.
Leeanne Hewey, managing partner at the Maine Woods Inn at Vacationland, in Brewer, which was sued, said her staff is trained to work with people with disabilities to ensure they have an accessible room. She said she’ll make sure that those accessible rooms are reflected on the website.
