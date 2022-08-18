Ecologist Bryan Bedrosian with the Teton Raptor Center prepares to return a young golden eagle to its nest after banding the bird for future tracking as part of a long-term population study of the species, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 near Cody, Wyo. Bedrosian says combined eagle deaths from wind farms illegal shootings, vehicle collisions and lead poisoning threaten to push the species into decline if more isn't done to address those problems. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)