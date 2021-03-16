Steve Bock stands between his new Subaru Outback and his 1965 Ford Mustang at his home in Apex, N.C., on Friday, March 5, 2021. He would like to have an electric car, but says the prices will have to come down a lot before he can do it. Opinion polls show that most Americans would consider an EV if it cost less, if more charging stations existed and if a wider variety of models were available. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)