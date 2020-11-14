Producer Prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — US wholesale prices rose moderately in October as food costs jumped by the largest amount in five months.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, increased 0.3% last month, slightly lower than the 0.4% gain in September.

Food costs rose 2.4%, the biggest increase since a 5.6% surge in May that was tied to shortages caused by the pandemic.

The uptick in wholesale prices comes in the same week that government data showed retail prices did not change in October, and consumer inflation has risen just 1.2% over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up just 0.5%. Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes volatile energy and food, is up just 1.1% over the past year.

