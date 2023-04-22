FILE - Edward Lee speaks at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Chef Edward Lee says food, at its best, tells a story. And the story he wants told with the meal he's whipping up for next week's White House state dinner is of the deep connection between the United States and South Korea, its ally. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)