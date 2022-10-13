Dr. Alexandra Kintz Konegger, of K. Vet Animal Care, examines a rescued Pekin Duck with an infected eye at her veterinary clinic in Greensburg, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)