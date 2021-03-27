FILE - This Oct. 15, 2019, file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. WeWork is merging with BowX Acquisition in a transaction that would value the embattled communal office-space company at $9 billion plus debt and take it public, according to a report.The Wall Street Journal said Friday, March 26, 2021, that WeWork would also raise $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)