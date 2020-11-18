NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales in the US grew a sluggish 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts online and in stores.
A surge in Coronavirus infections nationwide and the expiration of a $600 weekly boost to unemployment checks over the summer has slowed spending by Americans and contributed to the slowest retail sales growth since this spring, when the pandemic shuttered stores, theaters, restaurants and work places.
Economists had expected sales to rise 0.5%, already a significant tail off from September’s gain of 1.6%.
The data “point to a consumer sector that is becoming more cautious in its spending habits,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran, a financial advisory firm. “Weaker sales likely reflect several headwinds: the slowing recovery, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country...and the reduction in fiscal support for sidelined workers.”
Most of the gain occurred in just a few areas that reveal how the pandemic has altered spending trends in America. Sales rose at home and garden stores, electronics and appliance stores, and online retailers. Those increases likely reflect ongoing home renovations and perhaps more computer purchases by those working from home and those families with children learning online.
Many Americans likely withdrew a bit out of fear of the virus: Spending at restaurants and bars fell 0.1% in October, the first drop in six months, even before many new restrictions on indoor dining and curfews on bars were announced in recent days.
There is other evidence of growing consumer caution: Overall spending actually fell in early November, according to JPMorgan Chase, which anonymously tracks activity on 30 million of its debit and credit cards.
