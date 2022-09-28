NEW YORK — Walmart is teaming up with a fertility startup to offer benefits under its insurance plan that will help its workers expand their families.
The nation’s largest retailer and private employer said, Tuesday, it’s partnering with New York-based Kindbody to offer benefits such as in vitro fertilization as well as fertility testing regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status.
Walmart’s employees will get access to more than 30 fertility clinics and in vitro fertilization labs across the US. Kindbody’s clinics will be available to help eligible workers access Walmart’s surrogacy and adoption benefits, as well.
The expanded offerings, which start, Nov. 1, builds on Walmart’s so-called Center of Excellence model, which provides benefits and coverage for certain heart, spine and joint surgeries and cancer treatments, in partnership with healthcare providers and facilities including the Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic.
Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
“Providing access to high-quality health care is very important to us, and we’ve heard from our associates that improved access to fertility, surrogacy and adoption support is a priority for them and their families,” said Kim Lupo, senior vice president, Walmart Global Total Rewards.
Walmart joins other major employers like Amazon in helping employees with adoptions or covering things like fertility treatments. More companies are adding these benefits in part to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.
But given its clout, the expanded benefits from Walmart should help further democratize fertility treatments, which can cost thousands of dollars.
It “signals that fertility benefits have joined medical, dental and vision as a standard workplace benefit for leading employers,” according to Gina Bartasi, founder and chairwoman of Kindbody.
