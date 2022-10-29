Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street, Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies.
The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains, since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Apple’s latest quarterly results showed the iPhone maker made even fatter profits during the summer than expected. Its shares rose 7.6% and led a rally in technology stocks that had largely been beat up a day earlier.
Intel jumped 10.7% after delivering much bigger profit than analysts forecasted even though it said it saw “worsening economic conditions.”
Investors were also encouraged by a report on consumer spending that came a day after new data showing the economy grew modestly in the third quarter and inflation eased.
“You have an economy that almost refuses to keel over, an economy that at its core is resilient, but a the same time inflation is easing and that is what the Fed wants and that’s obviously what the market wants,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
