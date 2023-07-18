NEW YORK — Wall Street pushed higher Monday ahead of a week full of updates about where profits for big US companies are heading.
The S&P 500 rose 17.37, or 0.4%, to 4,522.79 and its highest closing level in 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76.32, or 0.2%, to 34,585.35, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 131.25, or 0.9%, to 14,244.95.
Stocks elsewhere around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than economists expected. Its recovery following the removal of anti-COVID restrictions has fallen short of forecasts. While that’s helped to limit inflation globally, it’s also diluted a main engine of growth for the world’s economy.
The weak data from the world’s second-largest economy helped drag crude prices lower. Benchmark US oil dropped $1.27 to $74.15 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $1.37 to $78.50 per barrel. The hope among investors is that the disappointing figures will push Chinese authorities to approve more stimulus for their economy.
In the United States, the economy has remained resilient even though an expected boost from a Chinese recovery hasn’t materialized. It’s managed to avoid a long-predicted recession despite much higher interest rates meant to push down high inflation.
A survey showed Monday that manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly grew, beating economists’ expectations for a contraction. Manufacturing has been one of the US economy’s worse performing areas.
