ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers approved a ballot measure adding the right to a clean environment to the state constitution, but they appeared to be less enthusiastic about other proposed changes, including some that would make it easier to vote.
The environmental measure was one of five statewide ballot questions before New York voters, Tuesday.
Supporters say enshrining a constitutional right to clean air and water will require the government to consider environmental effects early on in policy-making and give greater weight to people who sue when government fails to do so.
“This ballot measure will help improve the health of residents throughout the state — especially in low-income communities and communities of color that are disproportionately impacted by air pollution,” said Harold P. Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association.
Critics, including some Republicans, the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York, say the constitutional right is too vague and will simply fuel costly lawsuits.
New York joins a handful of states that have created a constitutional right to a clean environment. Neighboring Pennsylvania, a state that has struggled with pollution from mining, oil and gas extraction and heavy industry, has had such a right since 1971.
Early returns showed a narrowing path for two other proposed constitutional amendments related to voting rights.
Though many ballots have yet to be tabulated, the vote was running, Wednesday, against one amendment that would have gotten rid of a requirement that people register to vote at least 10 days before an election.
The count also appeared not to favor a proposal to remove a constitutional restriction that limits absentee voting to New Yorkers who are ill, have a physical disability or are outside the country.
Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, New York has allowed any voters fearful of COVID-19 to vote by mail, but Democratic lawmakers want to make no-excuse absentee
voting permanent.
The outcome was uncertain for both questions, and the picture could change as absentee ballots, cast via mail, are opened and counted in the days ahead.
The New York State Conservative Party fought those initiatives with a $3 million campaign featuring media ads and lawn signs statewide in late October, according to party chair Jerry Kassar.
