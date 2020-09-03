LONDON (AP) — Virgin Atlantic’s $1.6 billion restructuring plan was approved Wednesday by the High Court in London, allowing the international airline to continue rebuilding its operations after the devastation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The deal, which has already been approved by creditors, must now be confirmed in the US courts.
The airline announced the refinancing package in July to ensure its survival after passenger numbers dropped 98% in the second quarter. It includes 600 million pounds of support from the airline’s owners, Virgin Group and Delta Airlines, 450 million pounds of deferred payments to creditors and 170 million pounds of financing from US-based Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP.
