NEW YORK (AP) — For more than 20 years, Victoria’s Secret had bolstered its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness with one big annual event: its fashion catwalk extravaganza, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell sashaying down the runway in Swarovski-crystal covered wings, thongs and million-dollar fantasy bras.
Now, after a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand came back Wednesday night with a complete overhaul that was part fashion event and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes.
Top models like Winnie Harlow, who has vitiligo, a skin condition, showed up wearing some of the designs. The event also showcased the creators’ looks on headless mannequins of all body types.
The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, to be aired globally on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 26, marks the company’s biggest marketing investment in the past five years and its latest bid to reverse its supercharged sexy image that left it irrelevant to many women, leading to several years of sales declines.
Those efforts include revamping its marketing to highlight fuller-figure women in ads and store mannequins, and expanding into mastectomy bras and comfy sports bras. It’s also refreshening its stores with brighter lights and blush pink walls. And it replaced its supermodel “Angels” with a group of 10 diverse women who have advised the brand and promoted it on social media.
“My motive to be here is that I have girls,” said Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, a long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel, on the red carpet. “Some of my girls want to be models so I feel that in this day, Victoria’s Secret and other brands are embracing and celebrating women in their different stages. So that’s a beautiful thing.”
Campbell told The Associated Press that there are many girls who want to work and create for Victoria’s Secret, “and now they will have the chance to.”
But Victoria’s Secret faces an uphill battle, some experts say.
While the brand is still the largest lingerie label by sales in the US its market share has eroded to 18.7% last year from 31.2% in 2017, hurt by smaller rivals like American Eagle’s Aerie and other online startups that were inclusive from the get-go and offered more comfort, according to market researcher Euromonitor International.
Last year, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company bought online rival Adore me for $400 million in cash but Victoria’s Secret still delivered another quarter of sales drops for the period ended July 29. And it forecasts sales will continue to fall for the rest of the year.
