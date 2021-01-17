LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Coronavirus pandemic brought Las Vegas conventions to a jarring stop last year, but tourism officials hope trade shows gradually return in 2021.
The World of Concrete gathering in June will likely be a good measuring stick for a comeback, Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, told the Las Vegas Sun.
It is also the first large-scale trade show planned for the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new $980 million expansion.
The show featuring everything from drill bits to concrete pumping trucks was originally scheduled this month, but was pushed back to June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A condensed virtual version will also happen in coming weeks.
More than 50,000 people attended the show last February. Organizers are expecting close the same turnout this year, show spokesman Steve Pomerantz said.
Pomerantz didn’t offer specifics about how World of Concrete plans to get around state-mandated attendance caps if Coronavirus restrictions aren’t relaxed.
Gov. Steve Sisolak in September raised the attendance cap for conventions to 1,000 people spread out in groups of no more than 250.
Public gatherings had previously been limited to just 50 people to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Pomerantz said World of Concrete organizers would continue to monitor the public health situation in Las Vegas.
“We have a number of options to consider as the event approaches,” he said. “We will continue to learn from similar events in other industries happening across the country as to how to best accommodate our audiences safely.”
Assuming the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines goes as planned, Hill said, he’s confident the trade show industry will pick up steam during the second half of 2021.
“I’m optimistic, and I’m really looking forward to World of Concrete in June,” Hill said. “It looks to us like visitation will be able to pick up by then. Once it does, I think it will stay.”
