BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The value of livestock killed by predators such as grizzly bears and wolves is expected to exceed the budget for compensating ranchers for such losses this year, the Montana Livestock Loss Board said.
George Edwards, the Board’s executive director, said so far this year 331 head of livestock have been killed by wolves, grizzlies and mountain lions.
With more than $262,000 in payouts having been made, through Nov. 23, Edwards told The Billings Gazette he doesn’t think the state’s $300,000 annual budget will be enough to cover all the losses.
Claims for animals killed by grizzly bears have been increasing in recent years. Six years ago, reported grizzly bear kills of cattle was 50 head with another 16 probable kills. So far this year, there have been 80 confirmed kills and another 35 that are probable.
Wolves also kill sheep, while mountain lions kill sheep and goats.
The Montana Legislature started the Livestock Loss Program in 2007 to compensate ranchers for animals lost to grizzly bears and wolves. Mountain lions were added to the predators list and the legislature increased the compensation program’s annual budget from $200,000 to $300,000 in 2019.
With the Bear, Wolf and Mountain Lion populations increasing over the last 10 years due to the Wildlife Protection Regulations their numbers have increased dramatically where some have been removed from the endangered Spices List. While they are still under Federal Protection on Public Lands and the protection is justified, When they roam off of Federal/State Managed Land and pose a threat to Humans and Livestock on Private Land they become a predator to livestock that are meant to feed the human population the property owner should be allowed to protect their property and Livestock from the predictors while on the Private Property. The Apex Predators of the area invading Private Property (Ranches) should be captured and removed to farther away conservation areas and it that fails the Property Owners (Ranchers) hunt and kill the predators while on their property in the vicinity of their livestock. The terms and conditions can be worked out between the Property Owners and the Fish and Wildlife Departments so that the total number of Apex Predators do not fall below a reasonable number from becoming endangered, again. Animals have unprotected rights and people are animals too and have protected rights also.
