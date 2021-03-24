Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 66F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.