SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a $193 million tax cut into law, Friday, in a move that parallels actions throughout the country in red and blue states flush with cash from higher-than-projected tax revenue and federal Coronavirus relief dollars.
“All together, these tax cuts will return hard-earned money to Utah families and alleviate current inflationary pressures,” Cox said in a statement.
The proposal, which lowers Utah’s income tax from 4.95% to 4.85%, passed through the state House, on Wednesday, and the state Senate, on Thursday.
In addition to slashing the income tax, the cut includes an earned income tax credit that will allow workers who make less than $57,414 to receive refunds for part of their state taxes. The threshold is the same as the federal Earned Income Tax Credit qualifying rule.
