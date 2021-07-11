Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil via AP

US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack (right) checks out the meat counter at Rustic Cuts with co-owner Jake Driver (left) on Friday in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Vilsack announced his plan to spend $500 million to encourage the construction of smaller meat processing plants located closer to farmers who raise chickens, pigs and cows with the goal of diversifying an industry now consolidated among a few large processors.