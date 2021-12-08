In this April 9, 2021 photo, cargo containers are shown stacked near cranes at PortMiami in Miami. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, after hitting a record high the previous month, as a big rebound in exports helped to offset a much smaller rise in imports. The October deficit was 17.6% below the September record of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)