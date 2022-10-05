Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced, Tuesday, by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute to safety.
The rule goes into effect in 30 days, and airlines have up to 90 days to comply.
Congress directed the FAA, in 2018, to increase the rest requirement for flight attendants and eliminate a provision that let crews work with less rest under some circumstances.
“It took us way too long, but we are finally here,” Nolen said at a news conference at Reagan Washington National Airport, where he was flanked by more than a dozen flight attendants.
Current federal rules allow flight attendants to work up to 14 hours in a day and get nine hours of rest between shifts.
The Association of Flight Attendants has fought for years for a longer break between shifts. The union thought it had prevailed four years ago, when Congress voted by large margins to require more rest. The union’s president, Sara Nelson, appeared with Nolen at the news conference and accused the Trump administration of attempting to kill the expansion through regulatory foot-dragging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.