FILE - A Hyundai Sonata sits in a Hyundai car dealership in Des Plaines, Ill., on Oct. 4, 2012. U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a new engineering analysis investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)