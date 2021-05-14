FILE - This April 30, 2019, file photo, shows a McDonald's restaurant on the Northside of Pittsburgh. U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)