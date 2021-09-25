FILE - This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Defense is taking public comments on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, began the 45-day comment period by releasing a draft environmental impact study evaluating alternatives for building and operating the microreactor that could produce one to five megawatts of power. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)