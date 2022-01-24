MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami has instead sailed to the Bahamas, after a US judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over millions of dollars in unpaid fuel.
Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.
Passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, on Sunday.
“We all feel we were abducted by luxurious pirates!” passenger Stephen Heard Fales posted on Facebook.
It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.
The ship was scheduled to arrive in Miami, on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship, Thursday, a maritime practice where a US Marshal goes aboard a vessel and takes charge of it once it enters US waters.
