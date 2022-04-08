WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits, last week, as layoffs remain at historically low levels.
Jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 166,000 for the week ending, April 2, the Labor Department reported, Thursday. The previous week’s number was revised down a whopping 31,000 claims.
Last week’s claims match the figure from two weeks ago, which is the lowest since November of 1968 when 162,000 people filed for unemployment benefits, according to historical government data. First-time applications for jobless aid generally represent the pace of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 8,000 to 170,000 from the previous week’s 178,000, which was revised down by 30,500.
In total, 1,523,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid for the week ending March 26, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week, which was the lowest in more than 50 years.
Last week, the Labor Department reported that US employers extended a streak of robust hiring, adding 431,000 jobs, in March and pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.6%. Despite the inflation surge, persistent supply bottlenecks, damage from COVID-19 and now a war in Europe, employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 11 straight months.
Job openings hovered at a near-record level, in February, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. There were 11.3 million available jobs, last month, matching January’s figure and just below December’s record of 11.4 million, the Labor Department reported, last week.
